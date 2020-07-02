Achtergrond
15 min.
Dit zijn de games van 2020
Alles bij elkaar geraapt
Wat gaat de tijd snel; het is al halverwege 2020! Hier een update met alle games waarvan we weten wanneer ze uitkomen. Hoewel we zin hebben in dat de PlayStation 5 en Xbox X Series gaan uitkomen aan het einde van het jaar, is het nog beetje onduidelijk op welke data dat allemaal gaat gebeuren. Deze lijst wordt aangevuld als er release dates bekend worden gemaakt van de games.
Januari
Week 2 | 6 – 12 januari
9 januari: AO Tennis 2 (pc)
9 januari: Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (pc)
Week 3 | 13 – 19 januari
16 januari: To The Moon (pc, Switch)
17 januari: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
17 januari: Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE (Switch)
Week 4 | 20 – 26 januari
21 januari: Temtem (pc)
21 januari: The Sims 4: Klein Wonen (pc)
23 januari: Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind (PlayStation 4)
23 januari: Mosaic (Xbox One, Switch)
23 januari: Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD (Switch)
23 januari: Rugby 20 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
23 januari: The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (pc)
Week 5 | 27 – 31 januari
28 januari: Journey to the Savage Planet (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
28 januari: Kentucky Route Zero (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
28 januari: Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
28 januari: The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (pc)
28 januari: Warcraft 3: Reforged (pc)
29 januari: Coffee Talk (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
30 januari: Ministry of Broadcast (pc)
30 januari: Through the Darkest of Times (pc)
31 januari: Sky Rogue (Xbox One)
Februari
Week 6 | 3 – 9 februari
3 februari: Dawn of Fear (PlayStation 4)
4 februari: DragonFang – Drahn’s Mystery Dungeon (pc)
4 februari: Monster Energy Supercross 3 – The Official Videogame (Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
4 februari: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (MacOS, Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
4 februari: De Sims 4 Klein Wonen (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
4 februari: Zombie Army 4: Dead War (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
5 februari: 7th Sector (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
5 februari: Monster Viator (pc, Xbox One)
6 februari: Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ (Nintendo Switch)
6 februari: Knights and Bikes (Nintendo Switch)
6 februari: Kunai (Nintendo Switch, pc)
7 februari: Crash Drive 2 (Nintendo Switch)
7 februari: Elea: Paradigm Shift (Nintendo Switch)
7 februari: Marooners (Nintendo Switch)
7 februari: The Turing Test (Nintendo Switch)
Week 7 | 10 – 16 februari
11 februari: Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (PlayStation 4)
12 februari: Underhero (PlayStation 4)
13 februari: Ballistic Craft (pc)
13 februari: Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Cindered Shadows (Nintendo Switch)
13 februari: Nom Nom Apocalypse (Nintendo Switch, pc, Xbox One)
13 februari: Underhero (Nintendo Switch)
14 februari: Dreams (PlayStation 4)
14 februari: Darksiders Genesis (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
14 februari: Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One)
14 februari: Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold (Nintendo Switch)
14 februari: Spaceland (Xbox One)
14 februari: Street Fighter 5 – Champion Edition (pc, PlayStation 4)
14 februari: Underhero (Xbox One)
Week 8 | 17 – 23 februari
18 februari: Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
18 februari: Dcl: The Game (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
18 februari: Hunt: Showdown (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
19 februari: The Suicide of Rachel Foster (pc)
20 februari: Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition (Nintendo Switch)
20 februari: Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4)
21 februari: Brief Battles (Nintendo Switch)
21 februari: Draugen (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
21 februari: Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (Nintendo Switch)
21 februari: Tower of Babel – No Mercy (Nintendo Switch)
Week 9 | 24 – 29 februari
25 februari: Conan Chop Chop (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
25 februari: Hayfever (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
25 februari: Infliction + Infliction Extended Cut (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
25 februari: Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind (Xbox One)
25 februari: Two Point Hospital (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
25 februari: Samurai Shodown (Nintendo Switch)
25 februari: Wasteland Remastered (pc, Xbox One)
26 februari: Bastide (pc)
27 februari: Overpass (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
27 februari: Soul Axiom Rebooted (Nintendo Switch)
28 februari: One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
28 februari: Metro Redux (Nintendo Switch)
28 februari: Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PlayStation 4)
28 februari: Rune Factory 4 Special (Nintendo Switch)
Maart
Week 10 | 2 – 8 maart
3 maart: The Division 2: Warlords of New York (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
5 maart: Murder by Numbers (Switch)
6 maart: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
6 maart: Murder by Numbers (pc)
Week 11 | 9 – 15 maart
11 maart: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
13 maart: Nioh 2
13 maart: Langrisser 1 & 2 (Switch, PlayStation 4)
13 maart: My Hero One’s Justice 2 (Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
13 maart: Dead or School (Switch, PlayStation 4)
Week 12 | 16 – 22 maart
17 maart: Mlb The Show 20 (PlayStation 4)
20 maart: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
20 maart: Doom Eternal
20 maart: Doom 64 (Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
20 maart: La-Mulana 1 & 2 (Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Week 13 | 23 – 29 maart
23 maart: Half-Life: Alyx (pc VR)
23 maart: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 (pc)
24 maart: Bleeding Edge (pc, Xbox One)
24 maart: Moons of Madness (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
25 maart: Iron Danger (pc)
27 maart: Saints Row 4: Re-Elected (Switch)
27 maart: Gigantosaurus (Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
27 maart: One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Switch, pc, PlayStation , Xbox One)
Week 14 | 30 – 31 maart
31 maart: Persona 5 Royal (PlayStation 4)
31 maart: Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord (pc early access)
31 maart: The Complex (PlayStation 4)
31 maart: Operencia: The Stolen Sun (Switch, pc, PlayStation 4)
31 maart: Ty the Tasmanian Tiger (Switch)
April
Week 14 | 1 – 5 april
1 april: Totally Reliable Delivery Service (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
3 april: Resident Evil 3 Remake (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
3 april: Aeolis Tournament (pc, Switch)
3 april: HyperParasite (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
Week 15 | 6 – 12 april
7 april: Fallout 76 Wastelanders (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
10 april: Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Week 16 | 13 – 19 april
14 april: Someday You’ll Return (pc)
Week 17 | 20 – 26 april
24 april: Trials of Mana (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4)
24 april: Deliver Us The Moon (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
24 april: Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto (Switch)
24 april: Predator: Hunting Grounds (PlayStation 4)
Week 18 | 27 – 30 april
28 april: Gears Tactics (pc)
28 april: Moving Out (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
28 april: Sakura Wars (PlayStation 4)
Mei
Week 18 | 1 – 3 mei
1 mei: Arcade Spirits (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
Week 19 | 4 – 10 mei
5 mei: John Wick Hex
5 mei: Someday You’ll Return (pc)
5 mei: Trackmania (pc)
7 mei: Wavey The Rocket (pc)
Week 20 | 11 – 17 mei
14 mei: Best Friend Forever (pc, Switch)
14 mei: TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2 (Switch)
15 mei: Those Who Remain (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Week 21 | 18 – 24 mei
18 mei: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor
19 mei: Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (Switch)
22 mei: Maneater (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
22 mei: Saints Row: The Third Remastered (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
22 mei: The Wonderful 101: Remastered (pc, PlayStation 4, Switch)
Week 22 | 25 – 31 mei
27 mei: Ninjala (Switch)
29 mei: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
29 mei: BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
29 mei: Borderlands Legendary Collection (Switch)
29 mei: Xcom 2 Collection (Switch)
Juni
Week 23 | 1 – 7 juni
4 juni: Pro Cycling Manager 2020 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
4 juni: Tour de France 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
5 juni: 51 Worldwide Games (Switch)
5 juni: Command & Conquer Remastered Collection (pc)
5 juni: The Outer Worlds (Switch)
Week 24 | 8 – 14 juni
8 juni: Beyond Blue (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
9 juni: Destiny 2 Season 11 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
9 juni: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
10 juni: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
12 juni: Warborn (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
Week 25 | 15 – 21 juni
16 juni: Desperados 3 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
16 juni: Disintegration
17 juni: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3
17 juni: Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor Expansion Pass (Switch)
18 juni: Best Friend Forever (pc, Switch)
18 juni: Waking (pc, Xbox One)
19 juni: The Last of Us Part 2
19 juni: Ys: Memories of Celceta Remaster
19 juni: Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch)
Week 26 | 22 – 28 juni
23 juni SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
24 juni Ninjala (Switch)
25 juni: Hunting Simulator 2 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
25 juni: Mr. Driller DrillLand (pc, Switch)
Week 27 | 29 – 30 juni
30 juni: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 (Switch)
Juli
Week 27 | 1 – 5 juli
2 juli: Biped (Switch)
3 juli: Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PlayStation 4)
4 juli: Castle Kong (Switch)
Week 28 | 6 – 12 juli
7 juli: Catherine: Full Body (Switch)
7 juli: Skater XL (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
9 juli: CrossCode (PlayStation 4, Switch)
10 juli: F1 2020 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia)
10 juli: Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris(pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
10 juli: Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise (Switch)
10 juli: Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Switch)
Week 29 | 13 – 19 juli
14 juli: Neon Abyss (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
14 juli: Death Stranding (pc)
16 juli: Hunting Simulator 2(pc)
16 juli: Radical Rabbit Stew (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
17 juli: Ghost of Tsushima (PlayStation 4)
17 juli: Paper Mario: The Origami King (Switch)
Week 30 | 20 – 26 juli
21 juli: Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
Week 31 | 27 – 31 juli
28 juli: Destroy All Humans! Remake (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
28 juli: Grounded (pc, Xbox One)
30 juli: Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple DLC (PlayStation 4)
31 juli: Cat Quest + Cat Quest 2 Pawsome Pack (PlayStation 4, Switch)
Augustus
Week 32 | 3 – 9 augustus
4 augustus: Skully (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
7 augustus: Fast & Furious Crossroads (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
7 augustus: Inertial Drift (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
7 augustus: Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate (pc, PlayStation 4, Switch)
Week 33 | 10 -16 augustus
13 augustus: A Total War Saga: Troy (pc)
Week 34 | 17 – 23 augustus
18 augustus: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
20 augustus: Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
21 augustus: Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PlayStation 4, Switch)
21 augustus: Pga Tour 2K21 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
Week 35 | 24 – 30 augustus
25 augustus: Madden 21 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
25 augustus: New World (pc)
25 augustus: Remothered: Broken Porcelain (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
27 augustus: Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PlayStation 4, Switch)
28 augustus: Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (pc, PlayStation 4, Switch)
28 augustus: Jump Force Deluxe Edition (Switch)
28 augustus: Mafia: Definitive Edition (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia)
28 augustus: Wasteland 3 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
28 augustus: Windbound (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
Augustus – onbekende datum
Baldur’s Gate 3 (pc)
No Straight Roads (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
Serious Sam 4 (pc, Stadia)
Surgeon Simulator 2 (pc)
Tour de France 2020 (pc)
September
Week 36 | 1 – 6 september
1 september: Crusader Kings 3 (pc)
1 september: Iron Harvest (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
3 september: Wrc 9 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
4 september: Doraemon: Story of Seasons (PlayStation 4)
4 september: Marvel’s Avengers (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia)
4 september: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Week 37 | 7 -13 september
8 september: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PlayStation 4)
Week 39 | 21 – 27 september
22 september: Destiny 2: Beyond Light (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
25 september: Port Royale 4 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
25 september: Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
Week 20 | 28 – 30 september
29 september: Stronghold: Warlords (pc)
September – onbekende datum
Ary and the Secret of Seasons (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
Oktober
Week 40 | 1 – 4 oktober
2 oktober: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
2 oktober: Star Wars: Squadrons (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Week 41 | 5 -11 oktober
5 oktober: Foregone (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch]
9 oktober: Dirt 5 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
9 oktober: Fifa 21 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Week 42 | 12 – 18 oktober
20 oktober: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
23 oktober: Transformers: Battlegrounds (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
Week 44 | 26 – 31 oktober
27 oktober: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (PlayStation 4)
Oktober – onbekende datum
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
November
Week 47 | 16 – 22 november
17 november: Cris Tales (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
19 november: Cyberpunk 2077 (pc, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
November – onbekende datum
Handball 21 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
December
December – onbekende datum
Hiro’s Escape (pc)
Onbekende maand en datum
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (pc, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia)
Dying Light 2 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Elden Ring (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (pc, Switch)
Godfall (pc, PlayStation 5)
Pokémon Sword & Shield: The Crown Tundra (Switch)