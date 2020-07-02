Week 6 | 3 – 9 februari

3 februari: Dawn of Fear (PlayStation 4)

4 februari: DragonFang – Drahn’s Mystery Dungeon (pc)

4 februari: Monster Energy Supercross 3 – The Official Videogame (Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

4 februari: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (MacOS, Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

4 februari: De Sims 4 Klein Wonen (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

4 februari: Zombie Army 4: Dead War (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

5 februari: 7th Sector (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

5 februari: Monster Viator (pc, Xbox One)

6 februari: Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ (Nintendo Switch)

6 februari: Knights and Bikes (Nintendo Switch)

6 februari: Kunai (Nintendo Switch, pc)

7 februari: Crash Drive 2 (Nintendo Switch)

7 februari: Elea: Paradigm Shift (Nintendo Switch)

7 februari: Marooners (Nintendo Switch)

7 februari: The Turing Test (Nintendo Switch)

Week 7 | 10 – 16 februari

11 februari: Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (PlayStation 4)

12 februari: Underhero (PlayStation 4)

13 februari: Ballistic Craft (pc)

13 februari: Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Cindered Shadows (Nintendo Switch)

13 februari: Nom Nom Apocalypse (Nintendo Switch, pc, Xbox One)

13 februari: Underhero (Nintendo Switch)

14 februari: Dreams (PlayStation 4)

14 februari: Darksiders Genesis (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

14 februari: Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One)

14 februari: Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold (Nintendo Switch)

14 februari: Spaceland (Xbox One)

14 februari: Street Fighter 5 – Champion Edition (pc, PlayStation 4)

14 februari: Underhero (Xbox One)

Week 8 | 17 – 23 februari

18 februari: Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

18 februari: Dcl: The Game (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

18 februari: Hunt: Showdown (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

19 februari: The Suicide of Rachel Foster (pc)

20 februari: Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition (Nintendo Switch)

20 februari: Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4)

21 februari: Brief Battles (Nintendo Switch)

21 februari: Draugen (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

21 februari: Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (Nintendo Switch)

21 februari: Tower of Babel – No Mercy (Nintendo Switch)

Week 9 | 24 – 29 februari

25 februari: Conan Chop Chop (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

25 februari: Hayfever (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

25 februari: Infliction + Infliction Extended Cut (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

25 februari: Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind (Xbox One)

25 februari: Two Point Hospital (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

25 februari: Samurai Shodown (Nintendo Switch)

25 februari: Wasteland Remastered (pc, Xbox One)

26 februari: Bastide (pc)

27 februari: Overpass (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

27 februari: Soul Axiom Rebooted (Nintendo Switch)

28 februari: One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

28 februari: Metro Redux (Nintendo Switch)

28 februari: Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PlayStation 4)

28 februari: Rune Factory 4 Special (Nintendo Switch)