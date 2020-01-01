Wat gaat de tijd snel; het is al 2020! In die twintig jaar kwamen er maandelijks tal van nieuwe games uit. Hier lijkt geen verandering in te komen. Om door de bomen het bos nog te kunnen zien, vind je hieronder een volledig overzicht van alle nieuwe releases in 2020.

Januari

3 januari: Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training voor de Nintendo Switch (Nintendo Switch)

9 januari: AO Tennis 2 (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

16 januari: Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PlayStation 4)

17 januari: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

17 januari: Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Nintendo Switch)

23 januari: The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners (pc)

28 januari: Journey to the Savage Planet (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

28 januari: Pillars of Eternity 2 – Deadfire (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

31 januari: Ash of Gods – Redemption (Nintendo Switch)

Februari

4 februari: Zombie Army 4: Dead War (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

11 februari: Ori and the Will of the Wisps (pc, Xbox One)

11 februari: Yakuza Remastered Collection – Yakuza 5 (PlayStation 4)

14 februari: Darksiders Genesis (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

14 februari: Dreams (PlayStation 4)

14 februari: Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold (Nintendo Switch)

14 februari: Street Fighter V – Champion Edition (pc)

18 februari: Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

28 februari: Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PlayStation 4)

28 februari: One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Maart

3 maart: Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PlayStation 4)

3 maart: Watch Dogs: Legion (Google Stadia, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

13 maart: My Hero One’s Justice 2 (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

13 maart: Nioh 2 (PlayStation 4)

19 maart: Fairy Tail (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

20 maart: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)

20 maart: Doom Eternal (Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

24 maart: Bleeding Edge (pc, Xbox One)

27 maart: One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

31 maart: Persona 5 Royal (PlayStation 4)

April

2 april: Monster Energy Supercross 3 – The Official Videogame (Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

3 april: Resident Evil 3 Remake (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

16 april: Cyberpunk 2077 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

24 april: Trials of Mana (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4)

28 april: Gears Tactics (pc)

Mei

15 mei: Marvel’s Avengers (pc, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

19 mei: Wasteland 3 (MacOS, Linux, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

22 mei: Maneater (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

29 mei: The Last of Us: Part 2 (PlayStation 4)

Onbekende datum

Februari: Gods & Monsters (Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Maart: Half-Life: Alyx (pc)

Maart: Skull & Bones (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

April: Minecraft Dungeons (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

April: Tactical Galactical (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Mei: Fast & Furious Crossroads (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

September: Outriders (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Winter 2020: Godfall

Winter 2020: Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Xbox One)

Zomer 2020: Ghost of Tsushima (Pl ayStation 4)

Zomer 2020: Tell Me Why (pc, Xbox One)

Herfst 2020: Halo Infinite (pc, Xbox One)

Herfst 2020: Monstrum 2 (pc)

Carrion (Linux, MacOS, Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Chivalry 2 (pc)

CrossFireX (Xbox One)

Crusader Kings 3 (pc)

Uitbreiding: Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (MacOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, pc)

Destroy All Humans! Remake (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Digimon Survive (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Disintegration (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Dying Light 2 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Empire of Sin (Linux, MacOS, Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (pc)

Granblue Fantasy Versus (PlayStation 4)

Haven (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (pc, Xbox Series X)

Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa (MacOS, pc)

Humankind (MacOS, pc)

Kerbal Space Program 2 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Little Nightmares 2 (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (pc, Xbox One)

No More Heroes 3 (Nintendo Switch)

No Straight Roads (pc, PlayStation 4)

Oddworld: Soulstorm (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PlayStation 4)

Psychonauts 2 (Linux, MacOS, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Rainbow Six Quarantine (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Roller Champions (pc)

Sable (pc)

Spelunky 2 (pc, PlayStation 4)

Spiritfarer (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Super Meat Boy Forever (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Tales of Arise (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

The Riftbreaker (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Total War Saga: Troy (pc)

Twelve Minutes (pc, Xbox One)

Twin Mirror (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Way to the Woods (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Olympic Games – The Official Video Game – Tokyo 2020 (Nintendo Switch, pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

